Why Acreage REALLY Matters - The DOS and DON'TS

Well, good afternoon, everybody. My name is Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, people have pointed out for years and years why acreage on a property is important.

Now, there’s 43,560 square feet in an acre of land.

So if you’re looking at a listing and it might say one quarter acre,

0.4 acre, 0.6 acre, it gives you a sense of how many acres or how many square feet are on the property or encompass the property.

Why is that important?

Well, most people associate acreage with the amount of bathrooms that you can put in your home.

However, that’s not entirely true because what dictates how many bathrooms can be in your room is not how many square feet, but how many bedrooms you’re approved for by the town.

So if the town approves you of three bedrooms, you can then put three bathrooms in your home.

But you need the square feet or the square footage to accommodate that outside.

So that’s why acreage is important.

So when you’re looking at a listing, look for one acre or better.

Again, if you want to expand your house, you’re going to need that acreage.

So if you want to put four bedrooms in your house, you’re going to need the acreage to accommodate it.

