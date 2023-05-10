Is This The End? A War Alert by The Mystic Philosopher

#Warmongers #racialwar #drugwar #natowar #Russiawar #nuclearwar #civilwar #Ukrainewar,
This song among many other songs, spoken words, speeches, etc is another Doomsday War Alert to all peoples of the world by I The Mystic Philosopher. According to ABC news on January 24, 2023 “Scientists revealed on Tuesday that the "Doomsday Clock" has been moved up to 90 seconds before midnight -- the closest humanity has ever been to armageddon.” From my perspective we are now much closer to midnight than we think or wish to believe. If not now then may we all find and RIP then at midniught.
