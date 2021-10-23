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WE ARE BEING LED INTO SLAVERY AND GENOCIDE
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200 views • October 23, 2021
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"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
http://www.howardnema.com
TRUTH TALK NEWS 2011-2016 ARCHIVES: http://www.youtube.com/TruthTalkNews
Let us take a journey together down the rabbit hole.
START YOUR JOURNEY BELOW:
REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN (published 1967): http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (1979) FULL DOCUMENT: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/09/13/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars/
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