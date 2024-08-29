BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Hints: Massive Arrests 08/29/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
259 views • 8 months ago

Trump has declared War on “Crooked” and “Dishonest” Washington Establishment stating: “They are destroying this country. They will be held accountable”. On other news, two days before the attempted Assassination of Trump, Victoria Nuland boasted: “I don’t think Trump’s going to be President”. Did she know beforehand what was going to happen?

 

00:00 - Intro

01:05 - Trump will be Sentenced

02:32 - Held Accountable

04:18 - 65 Cellphones and 41 Computer Seized

07:23 - Trump Sentencing

08:03 - Trump Indicted a Second Time

08:44 - Putin Getting a Surprise

12:22 - Silver Set to Soar

15:53 - Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Keywords
president trumpdonald trumpputinindictedsentencedsentencingprophecy clubstan johnsonheld accountableprophecy with stan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy