This guy is a terrible liar, he is trying so hard to turn the cogs in his head and justify this crime.



5 more days to go and children aged 5-11 will be offered across Australia to the "largest global vaccination trial ever". Not a conspiracy theory, that is what our health minister Greg Hunt stated on national TV. So to make it clearer, if it isn't enough already, these children will be medical experiments.



FACT: There are NO long term studies.



Tell me, what will you say to your child when they ask you "Mum, Dad, why can I not have children?"

"Why do I have this heart condition for the rest of my life?" or "Why do I get sick all the time?"



I'd rather they battle a mild cold that their brilliant natural immune system will fight off than have them suffer heart complications for the rest of their lives.



Stay the fk away from our children. Their body is not a commodity for your business