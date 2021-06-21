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Mankind is NOT the enemy!
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20 views • June 21, 2021
Mankind needs each other, we don't need to be tearing each other down, we don't need hatred towards each other. The global enemy is playing a game and many are falling victim. Walk away from the world stage, be independent, stop supporting the beast system, which is designed to enslave mankind. Peace & Love to ALL worldwide!
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