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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). Without Jesus telling Joshua Mhlakela to announce the September 23-24, 2025 Feast of Trumpets spiritual rapture & sealing by the Holy Spirit of his "Bride of Christ" Church Saints, then God's delay & mercy & time of reprieve of warning for 9 months the millions of "women's head coverings rebelling, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians would not have been possible until the June 21, 2026 Pentecost physical rapture date. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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