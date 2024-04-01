Real Agenda Behind War on Family, Trans Mania

The war on family being pursued by evildoers, including the explosion of transgender mania at every level, is about restructuring society and moving toward a tyrannical global order, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman on this episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, from the very beginning, advocates of the sexualization of children understood that breaking down the family would help bring about totalitarian government and Marxism. Now, evildoers are working to capture the hearts and minds of children and drive a wedge into their families at the earliest possible ages.
Related Articles:
The Totalitarian Agenda Behind LGBTQ Sex-Ed Revolution at School
https://illinoisfamily.org/education/the-totalitarian-agenda-behind-lgbtq-sex-ed-revolution-at-school/
Government Schools Are Sexualizing, Perverting, and Confusing Children
https://thenewamerican.com/print/government-schools-are-sexualizing-perverting-and-confusing-children/
Rescuing Our Children
https://thenewamerican.com/print/rescuing-our-children/
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.