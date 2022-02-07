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Ron Johnson's Roundtable Letter to Lloyd Austin ~Feb 1st 2022~
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71 views • February 07, 2022
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It Would Seem Some Elected Officials Do Work for Us...
I Wandered Across This Letter Sent to Llyod J.Astin III.
It Concerned Military Whistle-Blowers and Mandatory Vaccines...
I Am Very Pleased to See Ron Johnson is Hard at Work.
Ron Johnson's Roundtable Letter to Lloyd Austin ~Feb 1st 2022~ PFD Document
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/services/files/FB6DDD42-4755-4FDC-BEE9-50E402911E02
It Would Seem Some Elected Officials Do Work for Us...
I Wandered Across This Letter Sent to Llyod J.Astin III.
It Concerned Military Whistle-Blowers and Mandatory Vaccines...
I Am Very Pleased to See Ron Johnson is Hard at Work.
Ron Johnson's Roundtable Letter to Lloyd Austin ~Feb 1st 2022~ PFD Document
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/services/files/FB6DDD42-4755-4FDC-BEE9-50E402911E02
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