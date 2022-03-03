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X22 Report B 03. 02. 22.
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190 views • March 03, 2022
Ep 2716b - Scavino Message Confirmed, The Public Will Know Soon, [DS] Failed, Next Phase Coming
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The patriots are now on the hunt and the major offensive is now happening. The patriots have it all and the [DS] is feeling pain every step of the way, the public will know the truth soon. The [DS] has already failed and Devolution is in full swing. Trump already laid out what is coming next and this has to do with Taiwan.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The patriots are now on the hunt and the major offensive is now happening. The patriots have it all and the [DS] is feeling pain every step of the way, the public will know the truth soon. The [DS] has already failed and Devolution is in full swing. Trump already laid out what is coming next and this has to do with Taiwan.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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