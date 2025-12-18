BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Paper Promises Versus Physical Reality Inside The Next Monetary Reset
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
403 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 21 hours ago

Paper Promises Versus Physical Reality Inside The Next Monetary Reset | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In this conversation, I am joined for the first time by Taylor Kennedy of Tailor Made Economics on ITM Trading. Taylor has quickly become a clear and credible voice in the precious metals space, particularly among investors who are less concerned with short term price moves and far more focused on access, control, and trust.

Our discussion goes well beyond gold and silver as simple inflation hedges. We explore the growing shift from price risk to counterparty risk, the illusion of liquidity in paper markets, and why physical ownership is becoming central as confidence in institutions continues to erode. We also examine silver’s evolving role, not just as money, but as a strategic and industrial necessity in a world increasingly dependent on technology, energy, and AI.

We cover CBDCs, financial surveillance, the breakdown of trust in fiat systems, and why the next crisis is likely to look very different from anything investors have experienced before. This is a wide ranging, candid discussion about sound money, personal sovereignty, and preparation in an accelerating monetary transition.

If you are thinking less about what an asset is worth and more about whether you will be able to access it when you need it, this conversation will resonate.

Watch this video on Paper Promises Versus Physical Reality Inside The Next Monetary Reset, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Paper Promises Versus Physical Reality Inside The Next Monetary Reset.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join


Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia&#8217;s embargo over Gaza war

South Africa increases coal exports to Israel amid Colombia’s embargo over Gaza war

Belle Carter
iRobot files for BANKRUPTCY, with Chinese manufacturer taking over after failed Amazon deal

iRobot files for BANKRUPTCY, with Chinese manufacturer taking over after failed Amazon deal

Kevin Hughes
Sovereign by Birthright: The path to financial freedom away from government tyranny

Sovereign by Birthright: The path to financial freedom away from government tyranny

Ramon Tomey
Affordability crisis grips Canada and U.S. as polls show overwhelming public distress over rising prices

Affordability crisis grips Canada and U.S. as polls show overwhelming public distress over rising prices

Cassie B.
EU&#8217;s seizure of Russian assets sparks legal showdown as Moscow demands $230 billion

EU’s seizure of Russian assets sparks legal showdown as Moscow demands $230 billion

Belle Carter
Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Western sanctions on Russia BACKFIRE, with Russian oil prices at their LOWEST now, since the war began

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy