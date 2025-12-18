Paper Promises Versus Physical Reality Inside The Next Monetary Reset | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In this conversation, I am joined for the first time by Taylor Kennedy of Tailor Made Economics on ITM Trading. Taylor has quickly become a clear and credible voice in the precious metals space, particularly among investors who are less concerned with short term price moves and far more focused on access, control, and trust.

Our discussion goes well beyond gold and silver as simple inflation hedges. We explore the growing shift from price risk to counterparty risk, the illusion of liquidity in paper markets, and why physical ownership is becoming central as confidence in institutions continues to erode. We also examine silver’s evolving role, not just as money, but as a strategic and industrial necessity in a world increasingly dependent on technology, energy, and AI.

We cover CBDCs, financial surveillance, the breakdown of trust in fiat systems, and why the next crisis is likely to look very different from anything investors have experienced before. This is a wide ranging, candid discussion about sound money, personal sovereignty, and preparation in an accelerating monetary transition.

If you are thinking less about what an asset is worth and more about whether you will be able to access it when you need it, this conversation will resonate.

