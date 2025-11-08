Tucker: Trump betrayed voters by putting Israel first - Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Trump betrayed his voters by putting Israel first - The Megyn Kelly Show, clip -
Nov 6th.
The moment Donald Trump was elected president, the first person to visit the US was Bibi Netanyahu, says Tucker Carlson.
And the visits just kept coming.|
💬 “I’m mad at our leaders for spending their time and my money focusing on someone else’s country.”
Adding:
Russia calls out Trump: ‘Will you save Ukrainian Christians too?’
Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, shot back at Donald Trump after the US president vowed to protect Christians in Nigeria.
💬 Is he “going to make a move to save Christians of (the) canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church? Or is his care for Christians limited to Nigeria?” — the UN envoy asked in a post on X.
Zelensky’s regime has been waging war on Orthodoxy, persecuting the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, seizing church buildings, and attacking the clergy.
Trump has designated Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern" and called for an investigation into reports of mass killings of Christians by radical Islamists.