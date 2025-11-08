BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tucker: Trump betrayed voters by putting Israel first - Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
1332 followers
1
94 views • 1 day ago

Tucker Carlson Trump betrayed his voters by putting Israel first - The Megyn Kelly Show, clip - 

Nov 6th.

The moment Donald Trump was elected president, the first person to visit the US was Bibi Netanyahu, says Tucker Carlson.

And the visits just kept coming.|

💬 “I’m mad at our leaders for spending their time and my money focusing on someone else’s country.”

Adding: 

Russia calls out Trump: ‘Will you save Ukrainian Christians too?’

Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, shot back at Donald Trump after the US president vowed to protect Christians in Nigeria.

💬 Is he “going to make a move to save Christians of (the) canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church? Or is his care for Christians limited to Nigeria?” — the UN envoy asked in a post on X.

Zelensky’s regime has been waging war on Orthodoxy, persecuting the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, seizing church buildings, and attacking the clergy.

Trump has designated Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern" and called for an investigation into reports of mass killings of Christians by radical Islamists.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
