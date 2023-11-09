Atonement and Redemption | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

What’s involved in the Day of Atonement? Does the Feast of Atonement (Yom Kippur) have anything to do with us – in comparison to what Jesus Christ has already done for us, in our New Covenant with God the Father? YES, IT DOES! The Day of Atonement is all about the condition of our hearts – that we are clean on the inside as shown in Hebrews 9:11-14. When Jesus gave His life for us, He gave us more than atonement, covering our sins, as a Priest, but He also removed our sins as a King, giving us a New Covenant – Redemption.
To watch the entire broadcast https://youtu.be/EfkjqDoYmV8?si=xEBr2zoqGzSssg9b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.