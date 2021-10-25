Mass Child Grave Site Uncovered, 28 More Identified, 6 More Sites Still in Use w/ Kevin Annett (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Odysee channel Sarah Westall at:-Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the mass child grave site uncovered in Canada. He discusses the fact that at least 28 more mass child grave sites exist and still need to be uncovered. Also, to make matters worse, there are an additional 6 sites still being used to dump bodies of trafficked children and Native Americans. These sites have been known by authorities for years. You can see more about this story atSee also Kevin Annett's work to form common law assemblies atSee exclusive interviews on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/SubscribeSupport this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more atCensorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.