Red Pill Nation Hangout #432

Topics:

1. Trump suggests that Joe Biden’s pardons might be invalid if he didn’t sign them himself

2. Protests against Tesla backfire

3. To absolutely nobody’s surprise Snow White is tanking at the Box Office

4. JFK files released a few surprises in them

5. Daily Wire is in serious trouble. CEO Jeremy Boreing resigns

6. Democrats are using Biden and Obama appointed Judges to disrupt Donald Trumps plans

7. Donald Trump Ends Department of Education





