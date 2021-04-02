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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0378 - Patricia Debra Moran - Gordon reacts to verdict being read
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80 views • April 02, 2021
After the four robbed a pawn shop armed with rifles, they found themselves being pursued by police. In an attempt to get away, they broke into the home that Patricia and her daughter Deborah shared. Once inside, Deborah was stabbed 54 times, with one cut severing her esophagus. Patricia was stabbed 50 times, with her throat also being cut to prevent her from alerting police.
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