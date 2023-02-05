Mark Skidmore: 200,000 people were killed by the COVID vaccines in the first year

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Steve Kirsch
Feb 2, 2023
His paper showed that over 200,000 people were killed by the COVID vaccines in the first year. The journal is looking at retracting his paper because they don't like those numbers. You can't make this stuff up. https://bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-023-07998-3
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