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1000s of DEAD CATTLE OVERNIGHT - Update From Kansas DoH - #FoodShortage #ExtremeWeather #Collapse
Mitchell Reads The News
Mitchell Reads The News
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1785 views • June 16, 2022

"You can't say, 'Oh I checked them three days ago,'" said Brenda Masek, president of the industry association Nebraska Cattlemen. "When it gets hot, you've got be to out every day and making sure that their water is maintained."


First Source With 10,000: https://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web/ag/news/article/2022/06/14/heat-stress-kills-estimated-10-000


 Reuters Source with Kansas DoH: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/heat-humidity-kill-least-2000-kansas-cattle-state-says-2022-06-15/


 Extreme heat and humidity killed thousands of cattle in Kansas in recent days, the state said, and sizzling temperatures continue to threaten livestock. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment knew of at least 2,000 cattle deaths due to high temperatures and humidity as of Tuesday, spokesperson Matthew Lara said. The toll represents facilities that contacted the agency for help disposing of carcasses, he said. Temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) in northwest Kansas by Monday, said Drew Lerner, president of World Weather Inc. This weekend, parts of western Kansas and the Texas panhandle will near 110 degrees, though stronger winds and lower humidity levels will help minimize cattle deaths, he said. "It's going to be oppressively hot and stressful for the animals," Lerner said.


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