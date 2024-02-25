Create New Account
MIT PhD Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Explains the Reality of the Modern Immune System
Published a day ago

Jan/2/2020

In this video, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai explains the modern immune system. Dr. Shiva share how the theory of the immune system being taught now is about a 100 years old. He shares with you the concepts of the Innate Immune System and the Adaptive Immune System and how to

