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Rhetoric From "The Squad" Promotes Left Wing Terror
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16 views • July 17, 2019
The lefts rhetoric continues to push radical left wingers toward acts of terrorism against the federal agents of ICE. Owen Shroyer breaks down why this will only lead to Trump winning in 2020.
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