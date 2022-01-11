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Prophetic Message: The Witnesses Are About to Be Revealed!
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172 views • January 11, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-witnesses-are-about-to-be-revealed/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "The LORD says, "The world is about to collapse, and very little will be left. The end of all things is near.... Get your ‘spirit-man’ ready!""
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-witnesses-are-about-to-be-revealed/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "The LORD says, "The world is about to collapse, and very little will be left. The end of all things is near.... Get your ‘spirit-man’ ready!""
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