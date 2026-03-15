Jeffrey Sachs Israel's doctrine is mass murder & the US is complicit

Jeffrey Sachs: Israel's doctrine is mass murder — and the US is complicit

💬 "[Israel's] doctrine is kill its adversaries, kill them in mass numbers, kill the civilians, kill the women, kill the children. This is the Israeli doctrine of war. They don't discriminate between civilians and military targets," the renowned economist argues.

He states that Gaza was systematically leveled — schools, clinics, mosques, hospitals, water, and sanitation infrastructure were all destroyed.

Sachs described Israel's military campaign as the work of a "brutal regime" now repeating the same tactics in Lebanon and through the carpet bombing of Iran's Tehran. He called on Israel to withdraw to its borders and cease what he termed "mass murder" — carried out with full US complicity.





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