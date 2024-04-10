Create New Account
Joe Rogan and Brendan O'Neill and Joe Rogan discuss the push for "Gender Affirming Care"
Joe Rogan and Brendan O'Neill and Joe Rogan discuss the push for "Gender Affirming Care": This is INSANE. "This is child sacrifice in a modern form. That's what's happening. And their bodies are being used to prove an ideological point."


https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1778162134775701571

joe roganpowerfuljrejre experiencegender ideology

