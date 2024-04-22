2024 State of CMCS Report

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net
About Springtime of each year I usually write to you a state of cmcs report. However this year I'm going to post this video here instead of a blog post. I think it will bring more clarity to this report.
Frank Casella co-founder and executive director of Catholic men Chicago Southland.
