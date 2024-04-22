Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2024 State of CMCS Report
channel image
cmcsmen
8 Subscribers
12 views
Published 18 hours ago

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

About Springtime of each year I usually write to you a state of cmcs report. However this year I'm going to post this video here instead of a blog post. I think it will bring more clarity to this report.

Frank Casella co-founder and executive director of Catholic men Chicago Southland.

Keywords
chicagospiritualityreligioncatholicmanhoodfrank-j-casellastate-of-ministry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket