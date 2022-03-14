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Geopolitische Nachrichten – Während die Welt durch die Ukraine-Hysterie abgelenkt ist, sind große Veränderungen passiert
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65 views • March 14, 2022
https://tass.com/world/1420691
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/un-overwhelmingly-reprimands-russia-over-invasion-of-ukraine/ar-AAUwuH8
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2109218-ban-for-gases-that-saved-the-ozone-layer-but-now-warm-the-planet/#ixzz7NThv8nCz
https://beckernews.com/here-are-the-documents-the-u-s-embassy-in-ukraine-scrubbed-on-biological-threat-reduction-labs-44315/
https://youtu.be/_8hQi2Zv1L0
https://rairfoundation.com/former-ukrainian-prime-minister-claims-putin-saved-hundreds-of-thousands-of-lives/
https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/sessho-seki-in-japan-killing-stone-splits-open-unleashing-legend-of-trapped-demon-2810829
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/un-overwhelmingly-reprimands-russia-over-invasion-of-ukraine/ar-AAUwuH8
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2109218-ban-for-gases-that-saved-the-ozone-layer-but-now-warm-the-planet/#ixzz7NThv8nCz
https://beckernews.com/here-are-the-documents-the-u-s-embassy-in-ukraine-scrubbed-on-biological-threat-reduction-labs-44315/
https://youtu.be/_8hQi2Zv1L0
https://rairfoundation.com/former-ukrainian-prime-minister-claims-putin-saved-hundreds-of-thousands-of-lives/
https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/sessho-seki-in-japan-killing-stone-splits-open-unleashing-legend-of-trapped-demon-2810829
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