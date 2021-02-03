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COVID 19 Vaccine 029 - 87,000 Nurses Refuse C-19 Vaccine - Dr. Elke De Klerk, the founder of Doctors for Truth!
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190 views • February 03, 2021
87000 nurses say no to the vaccine but the mainstream media does not report on this.
87000 conspiracy theorists??????
WAKE UP - mainstream media is part of the scam.
87000 conspiracy theorists??????
WAKE UP - mainstream media is part of the scam.
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