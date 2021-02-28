BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Demonstration against Fascism, Copenhagen Denmark [27.02.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • February 28, 2021
Arranged by Men In Black, Denmark.
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/214762210332176/

Location: Hulgårds Plads to Nørrebro Station, 2400 Kbh Nv
https://goo.gl/maps/XrtuZeQwUKXD3FA1A
https://goo.gl/maps/CpGifEQhVQtkY86q6

Og hvis du vil høre hvad der foregår, så hør her Frihedskæmper Mark Haugegaard Nielsen (Question Mark)

https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379048704396
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379448409396
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379548149396
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379626179396

Det sammen med Frihedskæmper Martin MD Iversen
Whatever The Mind Can Conceive And Believe, It Can Achieve www.martinmdiversen.dk
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/795430771319321
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/796193134576418
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/796202701242128
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/796249641237434

Frihedskæmper Christian Eisner : 'Lyt'
https://www.facebook.com/TalkNordic/videos/2863477483891902

Men In Black, Denmark videoer:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=740652356586976&;ref=watch_permalink

Music and lyrics:
'Thin Lizzy' Gary Moore and Phil Lynott "Out in the Fields" released 1985.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Out_in_the_Fields_(song)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsKpazeA5L8

Syg verden vi lever i.. Sick world we live in...
28.02.2021 Eat love Pray @EatlovePray11 - 9 min
Wie doet zijn / haar kind dit aan? Ze zijn gek geworden.
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10223173805148898
https://twitter.com/EatlovePray11/status/1365952917358927875
https://twitter.com/i/status/1365952917358927875
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill Gates Warns of &#8220;Grim&#8221; Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Bill Gates Warns of “Grim” Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Chase Codewell
Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Chase Codewell
EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

Edison Reed
Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Lance D Johnson
Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Douglas Harrington
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy