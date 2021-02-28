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Demonstration against Fascism, Copenhagen Denmark [27.02.2021]
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111 views • February 28, 2021
Arranged by Men In Black, Denmark.
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/214762210332176/
Location: Hulgårds Plads to Nørrebro Station, 2400 Kbh Nv
https://goo.gl/maps/XrtuZeQwUKXD3FA1A
https://goo.gl/maps/CpGifEQhVQtkY86q6
Og hvis du vil høre hvad der foregår, så hør her Frihedskæmper Mark Haugegaard Nielsen (Question Mark)
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379048704396
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379448409396
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379548149396
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379626179396
Det sammen med Frihedskæmper Martin MD Iversen
Whatever The Mind Can Conceive And Believe, It Can Achieve www.martinmdiversen.dk
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/795430771319321
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/796193134576418
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/796202701242128
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/796249641237434
Frihedskæmper Christian Eisner : 'Lyt'
https://www.facebook.com/TalkNordic/videos/2863477483891902
Men In Black, Denmark videoer:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=740652356586976&;ref=watch_permalink
Music and lyrics:
'Thin Lizzy' Gary Moore and Phil Lynott "Out in the Fields" released 1985.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Out_in_the_Fields_(song)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsKpazeA5L8
Syg verden vi lever i.. Sick world we live in...
28.02.2021 Eat love Pray @EatlovePray11 - 9 min
Wie doet zijn / haar kind dit aan? Ze zijn gek geworden.
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10223173805148898
https://twitter.com/EatlovePray11/status/1365952917358927875
https://twitter.com/i/status/1365952917358927875
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/214762210332176/
Location: Hulgårds Plads to Nørrebro Station, 2400 Kbh Nv
https://goo.gl/maps/XrtuZeQwUKXD3FA1A
https://goo.gl/maps/CpGifEQhVQtkY86q6
Og hvis du vil høre hvad der foregår, så hør her Frihedskæmper Mark Haugegaard Nielsen (Question Mark)
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379048704396
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379448409396
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379548149396
https://www.facebook.com/theoneandonlyquestionmark/videos/10159379626179396
Det sammen med Frihedskæmper Martin MD Iversen
Whatever The Mind Can Conceive And Believe, It Can Achieve www.martinmdiversen.dk
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/795430771319321
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/796193134576418
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/796202701242128
https://www.facebook.com/100025572150775/videos/796249641237434
Frihedskæmper Christian Eisner : 'Lyt'
https://www.facebook.com/TalkNordic/videos/2863477483891902
Men In Black, Denmark videoer:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=740652356586976&;ref=watch_permalink
Music and lyrics:
'Thin Lizzy' Gary Moore and Phil Lynott "Out in the Fields" released 1985.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Out_in_the_Fields_(song)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsKpazeA5L8
Syg verden vi lever i.. Sick world we live in...
28.02.2021 Eat love Pray @EatlovePray11 - 9 min
Wie doet zijn / haar kind dit aan? Ze zijn gek geworden.
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10223173805148898
https://twitter.com/EatlovePray11/status/1365952917358927875
https://twitter.com/i/status/1365952917358927875
Keywords
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