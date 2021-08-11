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Dan Stock at Mt. Vernon
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41 views • August 11, 2021
Dr. Daniel Stock, 2021
This mega-viral video of a well-informed doctor speaking at a school board meeting is packed with facts, hence the reason so many have watched it. It's concise and accurate. Dr. Dan Stock explains how the current measures to combat Covid do not work. Dr. Stock spoke at the Mt. Vernon school board meeting.
https://meaww.com/who-is-dan-stock-indiana-docs-claims-about-futility-of-masks-in-covid-19-in-video-go-viral
This mega-viral video of a well-informed doctor speaking at a school board meeting is packed with facts, hence the reason so many have watched it. It's concise and accurate. Dr. Dan Stock explains how the current measures to combat Covid do not work. Dr. Stock spoke at the Mt. Vernon school board meeting.
https://meaww.com/who-is-dan-stock-indiana-docs-claims-about-futility-of-masks-in-covid-19-in-video-go-viral
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