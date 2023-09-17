This Saint News 9/17/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week:

Folks wanna go after Elon Musk because he wouldn’t give away his tech. Let’s talk about it. Also, is Biden being broomed in order to prep for Michelle Obama to run? We got lots of crazy headlines this week, followed by some top stories you gotta see. And then, strange things are happening in the world around us… we’re gonna look at a few of them. And, as always, we’ll wrap it up with the fun stuff!









You can support Marco Polo here:

https://donorbox.org/mplegalfund