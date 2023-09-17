This Saint News 9/17/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week:
Folks wanna go after Elon Musk because he wouldn’t give away his tech. Let’s talk about it. Also, is Biden being broomed in order to prep for Michelle Obama to run? We got lots of crazy headlines this week, followed by some top stories you gotta see. And then, strange things are happening in the world around us… we’re gonna look at a few of them. And, as always, we’ll wrap it up with the fun stuff!
You can support Marco Polo here:
https://donorbox.org/mplegalfund
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.