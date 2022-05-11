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The Surprising Origins Of The AIDS Pandemic (Documentary 2004)
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93 views • May 11, 2022
A documentary about the hypothesis that HIV may have been caused by mass vaccination against Polio, in Congo, between 1957 and 1960 covered in a book called "The River" by Edward Hooper. It shows what happens when giant pharma companies are left without adequate supervision and how we have reached the tragic condition we are in today!
Directors: Peter Chappell, Catherine Peix Eyrolle (as Catherine Peix)
Writers: Peter Chappell, Stéphane Horel
Stars: Cecil Fox, Simon Wain-Hobson, Joseph Vandepitte
YouTube Channel Source - TheGrapevine https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm8H1IdVGKaEW3HDJJ8KcaA
Directors: Peter Chappell, Catherine Peix Eyrolle (as Catherine Peix)
Writers: Peter Chappell, Stéphane Horel
Stars: Cecil Fox, Simon Wain-Hobson, Joseph Vandepitte
YouTube Channel Source - TheGrapevine https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm8H1IdVGKaEW3HDJJ8KcaA
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