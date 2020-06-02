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NOW SPEAK YOUR MIND AND WEAR WITH PRIDE!
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
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Help spread public awareness…

𝙋𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙄𝘾 𝘼𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙎𝙎 𝙎𝙃𝙄𝙍𝙏𝙎 𝙁𝙍𝙊𝙈 𝘽𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙏𝙀𝙀𝙕 💕
Get these as Shirts and also Printed on Other Products at the links in the Comments below or on the YouTube video https://youtu.be/ajkkNL8mDf8 (just copy/paste if link is not clickable).

FOR YOU & FAMILY & FRIENDS💕
SPEAK YOUR MIND WEAR WITH PRIDE

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
You have the right to be treated with respect.
You have the right to express your feelings, opinions and wants.
You have the right to set your own priorities.
You have the right to say NO without feeling guilty.
You have the right to get what you pay for.
You have the right to have opinions different than others.
You have the right to take care of and protect yourself from being threatened physically, mentally or emotionally.
You have the right to create your own happy and healthy life.

VISIT
𝘽𝙄𝙏𝘾𝙃𝙐𝙏𝙀.𝘾𝙊𝙈/𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙀𝙇/𝙊𝙉𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙁𝙀𝙀𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙊𝙉𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙆𝙉𝙀𝙀𝙎
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/onyourfeetoronyourknees

UNITE WITH THE TRUTH
If we don’t unite with the truth and stop what’s happening now, then…

Please share EVERYWHERE and thank you in advance.
Keywords
freedomliesamericaworldtruthglobalpandemiceuropesafetyasiasharequestionsmisinformationunitefakenewslockdownhuman-rightscoronaviruscovid-19mainstreammediaonyourfeetoronyourknees
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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