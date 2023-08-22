⚡🌧️ Tropical Storm Harold Has Officially Made Landfall On Padre Island, TX. Worst Has Arrived Here In Corpus Christi! 🤯

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⚡🌧️ Tropical Storm Harold Has Officially Made Landfall On Padre Island, TX. WorstHas Arrived Here In Corpus Christi! 🤯
🔗 Chris Bruin:
https://twitter.com/TWCChrisBruin/status/1694010078767043038?t=UGxgn4LGeA71-SvU7tbIJQ&s=19
🔗 Chris Bruin:
https://twitter.com/TWCChrisBruin/status/1694010078767043038?t=UGxgn4LGeA71-SvU7tbIJQ&s=19