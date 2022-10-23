Ukraine Update Oct 23, 2022

⚡️SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

💥 With high-precision weapons, the Russian Aerospace Forces targeted the workshops of the Kommunar defense enterprise, destroying the head parts for the Ukrainian anti-ship missiles Neptune produced at this enterprise.

◽️In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made a failed attempt to launch an offensive against Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

More than 20 personnel, 1 tank, 1 armored personnel carrier, and 3 cars were annihilated by Russian troops when they repelled the attack.

◽️In the Krasny Liman direction, with forces up to a battalion tactical group, the enemy attempted to attack the Russian positions in the direction of Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic) with 2 reinforced companies. All enemy attacks have been repulsed.

More than 80 Ukrainian personnel were neutralized, as well as 6 tanks, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 5 pickup trucks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

◽️In the South-Donetsk direction, the enemy forces of two company tactical units attacked the positions of Russian troops in the direction of Balka Solenaya and heights near Vremevka. The enemy suffered losses of 25 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 3 infantry combat vehicles, and 2 cars before being scattered by artillery fire.

◽️In the Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the enemy attempted to breach the Russian troops' defenses by sending up to 2 battalion tactical groups in the direction of Pyatikhatki, Sukhanovo, Sablukovka, Bezvodnoye, Bruskinskoye, and Pravdino (Kherson region). The Russian troops successfully repulsed all the attacks, the enemy was driven back to the original positions. More than 130 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles, and 13 cars were neutralized.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops, and artillery strikes hit 3 AFU command posts close to Kupyansk (Kharkov region), and the city of Zaporozhye, as well as 72 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 183 areas.

💥 3 ammunition depots near Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region) and the city of Zaporozhye, 2 weapon and military hardware storage facilities close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and 1 storage facility for the combined group of AFU troops known as “Dnepr” close to the city of Zaporozhye were eliminated.

💥 Furthermore, an oil terminal storing 56 thousand tons of diesel fuel for the AFU combined group of forces, known as the “Dnepr,” was destroyed close to Alekseyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Peremoga (Nikolayev region).

◽️ Moreover, 24 projectiles of the HIMARS, Olha, and Smerch MLRS were intercepted.

- Russian Military of Defense




