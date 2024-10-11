BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 11/10/2024
26 followers
64 views • 5 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It's the stuff they really don't want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week we got actual proof that January 6 was an entirely leftist operation, or should I say set-up? And they are seriously trying to put mRNA into our food supply--animals and plants. Since Trump won the election, we'll go over some of his policies and see what kind of effects it will have on our future. The X Files are really good this week and I am gonna follow those up with a few more Top Stories. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


The power of street art

https://x.com/JamesLucasIT/status/1783910886937067614


Why I don’t use Wi-Fi

https://x.com/CultivateElevat/status/1853159045001273440


they can’t save you from themselves

https://x.com/carey_wedler/status/1853566498238849510


The top five takeaways from last night’s Presidential Election

https://x.com/BenSwann_/status/1854309165830647896


Thoughts on the “expert class”?

https://x.com/chadojackson/status/1853633419021811856


Trump's win is a repudiation of totalitarianism - Michael Shellenberger

https://x.com/shellenberger/status/1854518442579165552


Take Down the Ring of Fire & Support our Friends in Israel

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1854231865911308748


It's Official: 2024 News coverage Was The Worst Ever

https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/rich-noyes/2024/11/05/its-official-2024-campaign-news-coverage-was-worst-eve


Kamala Pandering for votes (Ain't Nobody Got Time For That)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYHMksUsX24


Every Room Has A Nazi In It

https://x.com/TheLouPerez/status/1853780911508079000


Thread Series: Enemies From Within : The Secret Shadow Campaign That Interfered In The 2020 Election, Plotted To An Insurrection, and Pre-Planned Jan 6th---Poised To Steal The 2024 Election

https://x.com/Millie__Weaver/status/1852711567588041112


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

Keywords
trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
