Jesse Watters' Sarcasm fits the Moment. Fani Willis Misconduct Hearing Day Two. 🤹🏼‍♂️
GalacticStorm
Jesse Watters · It’s day 2 of the trial of the century- Fani Willis and Lover Boy. And today, Fani sent in her daddy, a former Black Panther. Fani’s daddy is a performer, insists cash is a black thing and apparently knew covid was coming before Fauci.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1758661517908844978?s=20

Keywords
jesse wattersfani willisbombshell detailssex kickback schememisconduct hearing

