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4-22-2022 Canned food: It's never looked so goooood...
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161 views • April 22, 2022
Episode 48
As if the financial attack on us, and the supply chain crisis wasn't enough to destroy the food supply, they are also physically destroying food manufacturing plants here in the US. All while Biden continues to send billions of dollars of YOUR MONEY to Ukraine. Time to stock up!
As if the financial attack on us, and the supply chain crisis wasn't enough to destroy the food supply, they are also physically destroying food manufacturing plants here in the US. All while Biden continues to send billions of dollars of YOUR MONEY to Ukraine. Time to stock up!
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