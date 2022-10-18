Daniel Duval Describes Trauma-Based Mind Control and Counterfeit Personalities (Part 1)

Daniel Duval is on a mission to bring God’s healing grace and light to victims of extreme trauma and abuse. Daniel is the founder and executive director of Bride Ministries, as well as the bestselling author of seven books. After going down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole and disregarding much of his discoveries at first glance, Daniel realized that real life testimonies of severe trauma, no matter how disturbing, needed a second look. He explains what trauma-based mind control and programming looks like. This truth advocate paints a picture of the end times that’s a little more radical than what the average Christian learns about in church. Those people who are the closest to the Bible’s plans for the last days are often the ones who are the most heavily traumatized, he reveals.
TAKEAWAYS
Today’s scientists gained their knowledge of mind control techniques from wicked men like Josef Mengele
Extreme trauma can cause severe dissociation and result in fragmented personalities
Identities can be programmed into children by utilizing trauma and imparting counterfeit personalities during traumatic events
Many people are locked out of their God-given mandate because they are severely traumatized and brokenhearted
