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Eric Trump: ‘Best Is Yet to Come’–Trump Children Farewell; Chinese Lab Falsifies Virus Test Results
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1130 views • January 22, 2021
00:00 Trump Children Social Media Farewell
Former President Donald Trump’s children Eric, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Tiffany are sharing farewell messages on social media.
01:28 School Trustee Labeled ‘Terrorist’ After DC Rally
A Southern California school board member faces a signature campaign—demanding her resignation. It's because she attended the Washington DC Trump rally on January 6th.
03:51 NYC Top Earners Face Highest Income Tax
New York is broke and so they have a decision to make. Make the wealthy pay more taxes but risk them fleeing to another state or ask the government for a bailout. Governor Cuomo wants 15 billion dollars from the federal government or he's taking from the rich.
05:17 Chairman of Chinese Vaccine Maker Resigns
Chinese Businessman Zhong Shanshan the founder of Wantai BioPharm resigned as chairman of a drug-maker for “personal reasons” last week.
06:33 Lab Found to Falsify Virus Test Results
A Chinese lab, responsible for processing virus test results has been found to have falsified some results. The city announced that the lab reported faulty results on Jan. 17. Since then, the city has been put under lockdown.
Former President Donald Trump’s children Eric, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Tiffany are sharing farewell messages on social media.
01:28 School Trustee Labeled ‘Terrorist’ After DC Rally
A Southern California school board member faces a signature campaign—demanding her resignation. It's because she attended the Washington DC Trump rally on January 6th.
03:51 NYC Top Earners Face Highest Income Tax
New York is broke and so they have a decision to make. Make the wealthy pay more taxes but risk them fleeing to another state or ask the government for a bailout. Governor Cuomo wants 15 billion dollars from the federal government or he's taking from the rich.
05:17 Chairman of Chinese Vaccine Maker Resigns
Chinese Businessman Zhong Shanshan the founder of Wantai BioPharm resigned as chairman of a drug-maker for “personal reasons” last week.
06:33 Lab Found to Falsify Virus Test Results
A Chinese lab, responsible for processing virus test results has been found to have falsified some results. The city announced that the lab reported faulty results on Jan. 17. Since then, the city has been put under lockdown.
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