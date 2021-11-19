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Cheap & Easy DIY Hydroponic Seed Raising Technique
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109 views • November 19, 2021
Yet another Cheap & Easy DIY Hydroponic Seed Raising Technique using nutrients, vermiculite, perlite and a grow light to raise seeds into seedlings you can transplant into your hydroponic system.

Hoochos explores the worlds of Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Permaculture, Homesteading, Fermentation, Technology Vanlife and DIY Builds to look at the world through a larger lens that can incorporate the best of everything into a rich and rewarding lifestyle.
Through self sufficiency we can reduce consumption and increase our hyperlocal household production.

Merch:
A way to support the channel and get some cool stuff too.
There are two stores because dependant on where you live in the world one will be cheaper than the other (shipping) and it gives a range of design flexibility.
Redbubble: https://www.redbubble.com/people/mjtch/
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If you have personal queries about hydroponics or other matters please join me on Patreon for limited individual support or post in the Hoocho Reddit community and there are a lot of friendly helpful likeminded people that may have answers for you.

Happy Hydroponicing!
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hydroponicseedlingsseed raisinghydroponic seed raising
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