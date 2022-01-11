The Ho and the Sniffer. What Willie - Long Dong - Brown saw in this Bitch I'll never know. Ram it Home Willie ! Go Deep ! Make her squeel like the Pig she is ! Yee Haw-ride em Cowboy !

She really does look like a Man. Several people have commented on that. Those broad shoulders - that linebacker looking stature. And that cackle. Oh that cackle. God help us. So we have a Sniffer and a Ho as our Leaders. And everyone knows they stole the election. Don't worry - they will eventually be arrested, sent to Gitmo, and will be executed for Treason. Won't that be a great day ? I think it is coming sooner than you think. You can see I am getting really hard up for content if I am posting these two losers. But it does give me a chance to call them out. And I like that. I can practice using my colorful adjectives to describe them. I wonder if the Sniffer got thru this interview without shitting in his pants ? Like he did in front of the Queen. Can you imagine ? Pooped in his pants. Excuse me I have to go throw up.