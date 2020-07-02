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Father of Teen Killed in Seattle’s CHOP Has Heartbreaking Plea to the Public
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28 views • July 02, 2020
19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson was killed in Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone. #FoxNews #Hannity

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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