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Using Herbs to Restore Dosha Balance & Improve Health - Manuela Boyle - Healing Cancer Naturally
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39 views • June 16, 2020
Watch this clip from last year’s TTAC Live event to learn more about how herbs can help cure cancer. Could you benefit from Ayurvedic treatment from cancer? Discover more here: https://bit.ly/ayurvedic-cancer-treatment
First, we will learn what cancer is according to Ayurveda, and how the three areas (vata, pitta, and kapha) need to be in balance in order for our bodies to remain healthy. Find out what happens when one of these is out of balance. And the disastrous effects of an imbalance of all three.
Next, we will hear about the three stages of malignancy, and how surgery was, at one time, only considered for advanced cases. Manuela calls cancer the “adversary of modernization” and that it is an “advanced pattern of socio-cultural life dominated by Western medicine.”
We will find out more about studies conducted on 3000 plants found to have anti-cancer abilities and how the body can heal itself through an Ayurvedic diet. Manuela tells us about using both Ayurvedic and non-Ayurvedic herbs in her practice. Head to our site after the video to learn more about healthy herbs and spices, many of which are Ayurvedic herbs: https://bit.ly/healthy-herbs-spices-ttac
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Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
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About Dr. Manuela Boyle, PhD, MHSc, NMD
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Manuela Boyle is an Australian Integrative Oncologist with board certification by the Institute of Integrative Medicine (USA). With over 20 years of clinical experience in Integrative Medical centres in Australia, Italy, United Kingdom and Singapore, she is a leading integrative oncology educator delivering training and mentoring to medical doctors and allied health practitioners. She is a regularly invited guest speaker at key conferences around the globe and is the published author of several peer-reviewed papers. In 2015, she was accepted as an external expert by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm, Sweden, an honorary position aimed to provide independent scientific opinions, expert advice, data and information and to maintain scientific excellence at all times through the best expertise available. She is the Director of Vingyana Integrative Oncology Clinic in Sri Lanka, a state of the art technology and residential medical centre, while maintaining her presence at her clinics in Milano, London and the Gold Coast (Australia).
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About The Truth About Cancer LIVE
---------------------------------------------------------
On October 5th-7th, 2017, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Orlando, Fl, for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2017.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a cure.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join
Learn more about our latest docu-series The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
First, we will learn what cancer is according to Ayurveda, and how the three areas (vata, pitta, and kapha) need to be in balance in order for our bodies to remain healthy. Find out what happens when one of these is out of balance. And the disastrous effects of an imbalance of all three.
Next, we will hear about the three stages of malignancy, and how surgery was, at one time, only considered for advanced cases. Manuela calls cancer the “adversary of modernization” and that it is an “advanced pattern of socio-cultural life dominated by Western medicine.”
We will find out more about studies conducted on 3000 plants found to have anti-cancer abilities and how the body can heal itself through an Ayurvedic diet. Manuela tells us about using both Ayurvedic and non-Ayurvedic herbs in her practice. Head to our site after the video to learn more about healthy herbs and spices, many of which are Ayurvedic herbs: https://bit.ly/healthy-herbs-spices-ttac
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
About Dr. Manuela Boyle, PhD, MHSc, NMD
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Manuela Boyle is an Australian Integrative Oncologist with board certification by the Institute of Integrative Medicine (USA). With over 20 years of clinical experience in Integrative Medical centres in Australia, Italy, United Kingdom and Singapore, she is a leading integrative oncology educator delivering training and mentoring to medical doctors and allied health practitioners. She is a regularly invited guest speaker at key conferences around the globe and is the published author of several peer-reviewed papers. In 2015, she was accepted as an external expert by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm, Sweden, an honorary position aimed to provide independent scientific opinions, expert advice, data and information and to maintain scientific excellence at all times through the best expertise available. She is the Director of Vingyana Integrative Oncology Clinic in Sri Lanka, a state of the art technology and residential medical centre, while maintaining her presence at her clinics in Milano, London and the Gold Coast (Australia).
---------------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer LIVE
---------------------------------------------------------
On October 5th-7th, 2017, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Orlando, Fl, for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2017.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a cure.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.
Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join
Learn more about our latest docu-series The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest here: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
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