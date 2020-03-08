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Christian Debate: Salvation by Grace or by Works? (Part C)
Teachings of Jesus
Teachings of Jesus
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3 views • March 08, 2020
This is the third of a three part series on the theological debate about grace vs works for salvation. Christians debate this topic ad nauseum, without resolution. Are we saved by grace alone, or do we need some kind of "holiness" in order to be made right with God. Jesus’ teachings may just be the key to resolving this.

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

Watch Part A here: https://youtu.be/UsFlWph2sQ0
Watch Part B here: https://youtu.be/zamyZcFNbO8

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Music: http://dig.ccmixter.org/
- "peaceOut" by airtone CC BY 3.0
- "The Stars Look Different" (Ziggy_Stardust_Mix) by spinningmerkaba CC BY 3.0

Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "Falling down" by Jamie Campbell from Emsworth (https://goo.gl/xpSVDK) CC BY 2.0
- "Watering Can Spout" by Flickr.com user "The Jamoker" (https://goo.gl/UO36KG) CC BY 2.0

https://www.flickr.com/
- "Face of Christ 18" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/i5PCYU) CC BY 2.0
- "Second Coming Jesus 03" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/SZk9Fy) CC BY 2.0

Video: https://youtube.com/
- "Benny Hinn - God's Heart for Souls" by Hallel Eldad (https://goo.gl/a2l5zw) CC BY


SFX:
https://freesound.org/
- light machine gun fire

Videos :https://www.youtube.com/
-"Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
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Keywords
biblegodheavenlovechristhelljesuschristianlighttruthchurchfaithscriptureholylordafterlifehopefollowthelamb
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