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Three terrified eco-students had a miracle escape in South Africa
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31 views • December 03, 2021
Three terrified eco-students had a miracle escape in South Africa when their safari truck was attacked by a six-tonne elephant bull in musth, and rammed off the road. The elephant became enraged when two vehicles came a little too close to its breeding herd on the Selati Game Reserve near Hoedspruit and the Kruger National Park.
Bull elephant thought to be in a state of sexual aggression known as 'musth'
Bull elephant thought to be in a state of sexual aggression known as 'musth'
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