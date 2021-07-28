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How Leaders Set Expectations
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1 view • July 28, 2021
Leadership Tips for executive leader - Get More at: https://www.waynesharer.com/how-leaders-set-expectations
People do what people see you do in your leadership position.
Stated another way, you as the leader must be front and center. The way you go and what you show is the way your team, organization or company will go and act.
Your team will see what you do and how you perform, and they will talk about it and spread it around. Regardless of what you say, your team will strive only to do as you do because your actions are a permission slip.
See more on how leaders set expectations here: https://www.waynesharer.com/how-leaders-set-expectations
People do what people see you do in your leadership position.
Stated another way, you as the leader must be front and center. The way you go and what you show is the way your team, organization or company will go and act.
Your team will see what you do and how you perform, and they will talk about it and spread it around. Regardless of what you say, your team will strive only to do as you do because your actions are a permission slip.
See more on how leaders set expectations here: https://www.waynesharer.com/how-leaders-set-expectations
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