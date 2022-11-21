Predestination: Every Human is Predestined

Many have a hard time understanding that all people are predestined by God. For some it sounds like we don’t have a free will, because all things are predetermined by God, and therefore it doesn’t matter what you do. But that isn’t true.

Pastor John uses the biblical account of Esau and Jacob to show how Isaac and Rebekah were promised an heir by God only to find out they had twins. Esau was the first born and rightful heir to carry on the bloodline but he was hated by God whereas Jacob was loved. Both were sinful, so how could God possibly love one sinner but not the other? Repentance.

God knew that Esau would spurn his birthright but Jacob would crave to be a man of God with a repentive heart. God is righteous, all-knowing and never surprised by our actions. He has given you a free will but He also knows in advance how you will use it.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1209.pdf

RLJ-1209 -- OCTOBER 25, 2009

Predestination Part 2: Every Human is Predestined

