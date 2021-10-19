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Arlingtion Texas School District stiffing local contractor after helping during the Feb., 2021 power outage
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0 view • October 19, 2021
Arlington Texas school district was begging for HELP during the power outage Feb. 2021. RJ-Construction.com responded when asked by the school district, their last hope. After the school district promises and signed procurement contract, the district is now trying to stiff the local contractor without paying a red cent on a 1.2 million dollar cost. The Arlington School District’s attorney told RJ-Construction.com they were going to keep the court proceeding going until RJ gives up, or goes broke. Another example of the progressive criminal government rotting our society down to the local schools. RJ-Construction may not last, because they responded when asked for HELP. Listen to Chris at: https://www.wbap.com/shows/chris-salcedo/
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