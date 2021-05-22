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FORMATIVE RESEARCHER NAILS IT ON THE "COVID CON!" (AUDIO CLIPS)
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103 views • May 22, 2021
In this 7 minute vid, composed of excerpts from an interview he did on Wise Traditions Podcast, Dr. David Martin discusses gene therapy, the PCR-Tests, the State of Emergency, Fauci and what to say to believers (in the "Covid Con").
David Martin, is a Corporate Advisor, Entrepreneur, Financier, Storyteller, Professor, Inventor and the founder and chairman of M-CAM Inc.
His website can be found at:
https://www.davidmartin.world/
"The Wobble Effect: Putting humanity back into humans — and business."
> Video excerpts were sourced from the Wise Traditions Podcast posted on Vimeo, where you can watch the full 28 minute interview:
It’s "Gene Therapy, Not a Vaccine" on Vimeo
https://vimeo.com/508681319
David Martin, is a Corporate Advisor, Entrepreneur, Financier, Storyteller, Professor, Inventor and the founder and chairman of M-CAM Inc.
His website can be found at:
https://www.davidmartin.world/
"The Wobble Effect: Putting humanity back into humans — and business."
> Video excerpts were sourced from the Wise Traditions Podcast posted on Vimeo, where you can watch the full 28 minute interview:
It’s "Gene Therapy, Not a Vaccine" on Vimeo
https://vimeo.com/508681319
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