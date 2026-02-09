Socialists claim that “hard work” is White privilege!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Truth Provider



So hard work is a privilege that belongs to Whites? How so? Hard work leads a long way but socialists, them lazy bums, believe that hard work is White privilege. Canadian conservative Tajana Cekic thinks otherwise.



Being lazy and choosing not work yet receiving welfare checks is simply a sin. Work!