Why Do We Die? Fear and Acceptance (Lesson 7)

Why do we die? It's a thought that enters into everyone's mind at some point. The TimeKeeper discusses the critical value that death has to life, and warns about the dangers of fearing the inevitable. Fear of death is a weapon used for control and manipulation. The TimeKeeper speaks to the need for acceptance as an antidote to that fear.





